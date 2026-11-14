Nagaon Traveller Union Suspends Services for a Day After Rangajan Accident

Guwahati: The Nagaon Traveller Union has suspended all traveller services across Nagaon district for 14th November, after the fatal road accident at Rangajan near Kaziranga. The one-day suspension is a mark of mourning after Friday's collision between a minibus and a container truck killed 26 people and injured around 20 passengers.

The transport operators' association announced the shutdown as a mark of mourning for those who lost their lives in the collision. The decision also reflects solidarity with the injured passengers and the families affected by the tragedy.

All traveller services operating across Nagaon district have been included in the suspension.

No direct statement from the union's representatives was available in the information provided. The announcement was reportedly made to express grief over the loss of lives in the Kaziranga-area accident.

The fatal collision occurred on Friday, 13th November , at approximately 3:15 pm near Hathikuli Tea Estate on National Highway 715 in the Rangajan area of Golaghat district. The minibus travelling towards Nagaon collided head-on with a container truck heading towards Upper Assam.

The collision claimed 26 lives and left around 20 passengers injured. The scale of the accident prompted the Nagaon Traveller Union to suspend its services for a day as a mark of mourning.

Dashcam footage reportedly showed the minibus veering into the opposite lane before the collision with the container truck. The footage is among the details relevant to understanding how the accident occurred. The circumstances surrounding the collision remain subject to investigation.

Assam Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident at Rangajan. Possible overloading and speeding have been identified as issues that investigators are expected to examine. However, neither has been established as a confirmed cause of the collision in the available information.

The investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances that led to the minibus and container truck colliding on NH-715.

The suspension follows Friday's accident, which killed 26 people and injured around 20 passengers near Kaziranga. The union's decision was announced as a mark of mourning for the victims.