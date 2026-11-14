Kaziranga Accident: Forensic Team Investigation Continues Investigation

Guwahati: The Rangajan minibus accident near Kaziranga in Assam claimed 26 lives after a minibus collided head-on with a container truck on 13th November . On Saturday morning , a forensic team returned to the accident site in Golaghat district to continue its investigation, as local businesses observed a closure in mourning.

The fatal collision occurred on Friday, around 3: 15 pm , near Hathikuli Tea Estate on National Highway 715 at Rangajan in Assam's Golaghat district.

On 3: 15pm minibus travelling towards Nagaon collided head-on with a container truck heading towards Upper Assam. The crash killed 26 people and left around 20 passengers injured.

Dashcam footage reportedly showed the minibus veering into the opposite lane before the collision. Police are expected to examine possible traffic violations, including overloading and speeding, as part of their inquiry.

A forensic team revisited the Rangajan collision site on 14th November , to continue examining the circumstances that led to the fatal crash. The investigation will examine the circumstances of the head-on collision and possible contributing factors, including speeding and overloading.

Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations of the deceased began at Golaghat Civil Hospital. Ashim Phukan of Nagaon was identified as another victim,

On 13th November, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he would visit the accident site on Saturday morning to meet affected families and injured passengers.

In a social media post on Friday, Sarma said: “I will visit the accident site tomorrow morning to meet the affected families and ensure they receive every possible support, from medical care for the injured to relief for those who have lost loved ones. They are not alone in this difficult hour.”

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia compensation for the families of those killed and passengers injured in the Rangajan accident.

Rs 2 lakh: For the next of kin of each deceased victim nd Rs 50,000: For each injured passenger. The announcement provides financial assistance to families affected by the tragedy and those recovering from injuries.

Businesses and commercial establishments in Bokakhat remained closed until 11:30 am on Saturday as a mark of mourning for those killed in the accident. The Bokakhat Traders’ Association expressed grief over the loss of lives and supported the closure of business establishments.

The local response reflected the widespread grief following the deaths of 26 people in the collision near Kaziranga.