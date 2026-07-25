Nalbari Forest Department Destroys Seven Illegal Sawmills in Anti-Timber Smuggling Crackdown

Guwahati: In the context of a comprehensive initiative to crack down on illegal timber processing and deforestation in the district, the Nalbari Forest Department has recently dismantled seven sawmills that were illegally cutting and processing timber in the area.

In the coordinated operation, machinery and equipment involved in the processing of illegally sourced timber was seized, effectively closing down the unauthorised units. The forest officials stated that the sawmills were not licensed and not having the necessary forest and environmental permits.

The illegal units were also involved in illegal felling of trees and encouraging illegal timber trade, which was a major threat to Assam's forest resources and biodiversity, the department said.

According to department, the operation is part of a broader campaign to strengthen surveillance and enforcement efforts on the illegal logging and timber operations in the District. The department has stepped up monitoring in known hub of illegal logging.

The action follows repeated concerns raised by local residents over the growing number of illegal sawmills and the resulting loss of forest cover. Forest authorities expressed confidence that the crackdown would deter similar activities and reinforce compliance with environmental laws, helping to protect Assam's natural resources and promote sustainable forest management.