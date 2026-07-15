Forest Department Seizes Suspected Illegal Timber in South Kamrup

Guwahati: The Forest Department has seized a vehicle carrying a large quantity of suspected illegally sourced timber during an operation in the Goroimari area of South Kamrup.

The operation was conducted at Malibari, where forest officials intercepted a DI vehicle transporting a substantial consignment of sal wood. Police suspect the timber had been smuggled, with its estimated value running into several lakh rupees.

The vehicle was travelling from the Samaria side when it was stopped by the forest team during a targeted operation. Acting on specific inputs, officials launched the drive and successfully intercepted the vehicle before seizing the suspected illegal timber.

After the operation, the vehicle and the seized timber have been taken into the custody of the Nagarbera Forest Department for further investigation.

Forest officials said the source and intended destination of the timber are being verified, and efforts are underway to determine those involved in the alleged smuggling network.

Police added that appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law once the investigation is completed.

More details are awaited.