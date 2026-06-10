Narendra Modi makes history as India’s longest-serving elected PM

New Delhi: Narendra Modi has become India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, officially surpassing the historic record held by the nation’s first premier, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Marking over 4,399 days in office, the historic milestone triggered a wave of congratulations from prominent political leaders across the country, who hailed the achievement as a defining moment in India's democratic history.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the tributes, stating that the occasion would be "etched in the annals of history." He emphasised that Mr Modi’s tenure has been synonymous with the significant developmental strides India has witnessed over the past twelve years. Sarma urged citizens to rally behind the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving a fully developed nation, Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

Echoing these sentiments, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang remarked that the milestone reflects the public's "unwavering trust" in PM Modi’s visionary leadership and tireless dedication to nation-building.

The record-breaking tenure underscores a profound shift in India's political landscape, as the government continues its push towards long-term economic and infrastructural transformation.