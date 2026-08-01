Nathu La Border Trade Between India and China Resumes After Six Years

After remaining suspended for more than six years, cross-border trade through the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim resumed on Saturday, marking the reopening of an important trade route between India and China.

The resumption began with officials from both countries meeting at the No Man's Land. The Chinese delegation included representatives from the Tibet Autonomous Region, along with officials from its commerce and border trade departments.

The reopening of the trade route is being viewed as a positive development in India-China bilateral relations.

Border trade through Nathu La was restored in 2006, ending a closure that had remained in place since the 1962 India-China war. The trade continued until 2020, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current arrangement, border trade will operate from Monday to Thursday, with the gate opening at 7:30 am (IST) each day. Registered traders will be allowed to conduct trade worth up to Rs 2 lakh per day.

Officials said there will be no changes to the existing list of approved import and export items or the standard operating procedures governing trade through the route.

The reopening is expected to boost economic activity in the border region, benefit local traders and strengthen commercial ties between the two neighbouring countries.