Russian Missile and Drone Strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv Kill Nine, Injure 22

Ukraine: At least 9 people were killed and 22 others injured after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv early on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, falling debris damaged a five-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district, sparking a fire. Rescue teams evacuated 35 residents from the upper floors. Two people were killed, and eight others were injured in the district.

The worst damage was reported from Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, where seven people lost their lives, and 14 others were injured. The strikes also caused fires and damaged residential buildings, vehicles, administrative offices and other structures.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, describing it as positive and productive.

The latest strikes came just two days after another large-scale Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine that killed 10 civilians and injured more than 50 others, underscoring the continuing intensity of the conflict.