National Education Day: Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Assam’s Focus on Modern School Infrastructure

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on National Education Day reaffirmed the state government's commitment to strengthening the education sector by improving school infrastructure and creating better learning opportunities for students.

In a message shared on the occasion, On 11th November, Sarma highlighted the importance of education in shaping children's futures, stating that it forms the foundation on which every dream is built. He noted that efforts to upgrade classrooms and develop modern learning spaces are aimed at creating an environment where every child can learn, grow and realise their full potential.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister and a prominent freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary, observed as National Education Day on 11th November.

Recalling Azad's vision of empowering young minds through education, Sarma said his ideals continue to guide the country's aspirations for an inclusive and progressive society.

Moreover, Minister Kaushik Rai, who holds the portfolios of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Cooperation, also extended his greetings on National Education Day, reaffirming the government's commitment to nurturing students' potential through improved infrastructure and better educational opportunities to build a self-reliant Assam.