Guwahati: The Health officials in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills urged parents to prioritise newborn care, exclusive breastfeeding and timely immunisation during National Newborn Week on 20th November. The National Newborn Week programme brought together healthcare representatives and local administration officials to raise awareness about newborn health and the importance of appropriate care during the first month of life.

Dr Peter D S Khariong, Medical Superintendent of Woodland W K Hospital, advised parents to maintain proper hygiene, practise exclusive breastfeeding and ensure timely immunisation.

He also urged families to seek immediate medical attention if newborns developed warning signs such as fever or poor feeding.

The advice focused on helping parents recognise potential health concerns early rather than delaying medical intervention. Exclusive breastfeeding and maternal nutrition featured among the key areas highlighted during the programme.

Heimonmi Niang, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Thadlaskein, emphasised the importance of maternal nutrition and institutional deliveries.

Her remarks highlighted the role of maternal healthcare and appropriate delivery arrangements in supporting newborn well-being.

Dr Khariong's guidance also focused on newborn hygiene and timely immunisation, encouraging parents to follow essential healthcare practices from the earliest days of a baby's life.

The programme's theme was "Small Babies, Big Potential: Invest in Follow-up Care to Protect Their Future".

Dr H L Suting, Manager of the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), highlighted the importance of early detection and follow-up care.

The focus on follow-up services was particularly relevant for babies requiring specialised attention. Officials also pointed families towards available government healthcare support. These services include the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and the District Early Intervention Centre at MCH Hospital, Panaliar.

Dr A Khonglah, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO), chaired the programme, which was held at Woodland W K Hospital, Sabahmuswang, on November 20, 2026.

The event included contributions from healthcare professionals and an administrative representative, with discussions centred on newborn care, maternal health and early intervention.

I Pohktai, District Public Health Nurse, delivered the vote of thanks, concluding the programme.

The health officials' message encouraged parents to prioritise hygiene, breastfeeding, immunisation and regular follow-up while making use of available government healthcare services.