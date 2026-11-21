Guwahati: A national seminar on the historical contributions, contemporary challenges and future prospects of the Gorkha community in Assam was held at the Gorkha Auditorium of the Vishwashanti Nepali Vidyamandir Complex in Udalguri on 21st November bringing together researchers and scholars from different parts of the country to discuss the community's role in nation-building, identity, language, literature, culture, economy and society.

The seminar was organised by the Assam Gorkha Sammelan on the occasion of its 28th Triennial Conference. The discussions focused on the historical contributions of Gorkhas to India's freedom movement and development, the challenges faced by the community in contemporary times, and the way forward for its future.

The seminar was inaugurated by Swarup Sharma, president of the Education Department of the Asom Gorkha Sammelan and Bidyapati Dahal lighted the lamp. Two sessions were held during the programme, with Dr Kalidas Sharma, former assistant professor of Kharupetia College, and Dr Ashim Bora, research officer at the Tribal Research Institute, Guwahati, serving as resource persons.

The Elected president of the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS), Dr Chinta Moni Sharma, who also chaired the second session, appreciated the initiative and said the seminar provided an important platform to examine the community's contributions and challenges.

He said that 11 papers of national significance had been presented at the seminar, adding that the Assam Gorkha Sammelan would publish a compilation of the papers in the coming days. He noted that the publication would make a valuable contribution to Assam’s intellectual and academic discourse.

He also expressed confidence that the initiative would help the community move forward and encouraged the organisation to continue holding such programmes. Dr Ashim Bora said 11 researchers from Assam and other parts of India presented papers covering Gorkha literature, culture, science and comparative studies.

He said the seminar also included discussions on cultural similarities between Gorkha and other communities in Assam, while a scientist presented a paper on the scientific methods of preparing iron-free or lead-free food.

Bora described the initiative as unique, noting that the Assam Gorkha Sammelan had organised a seminar of national importance despite the significant responsibilities involved in hosting its triennial conference, which is expected to bring together around 4,000 delegates.