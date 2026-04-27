NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 11 Crore in Manipur, Three Held

Imphal: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 11 crore in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and arrested three persons in connection with the case.
The seizure was made during a joint operation conducted by the NCB along with the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on the intervening night of April 23 and 24.
According to the NCB, a total of 474 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing around 5.4 kg, were recovered from a Mahindra Camper Bolero.
The contraband was concealed in a specially fabricated cavity inside the vehicle.
“All three accused, residents of Churachandpur district, were apprehended with the consignment, which was sourced from across the border in Myanmar,” the agency said in a statement on Sunday.
The NCB further said that efforts are underway to trace the larger network involved in the trafficking.
“Further investigation is in progress to establish backward and forward linkages and dismantle the broader drug trafficking network operating in the region,” it added.
Citing cross-border trafficking risks, the Narcotics Control Bureau said enforcement has been intensified and urged public tips via MANAS helpline (1933).