NCB Seizes Over 7 kg of Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Near India–Myanmar Border, Two Arrested

Guwahati: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended two traffickers operating near the India-Myanmar border and seized 7.312 kg of premium-quality heroin worth Rs 15 crore hidden inside 638 soap cases, the agency said on Thursday.
According to an NCB statement on Thursday, the operation was carried out jointly with the Assam Rifles following specific intelligence inputs.
The joint team intercepted a Bolero vehicle in a border area and recovered 7.312 kg of high-grade heroin concealed in 638 soap cases.
"NCB, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, intercepted a Bolero near the border & seized 7.312 kg of high-grade heroin concealed in 638 soap cases. Two traffickers arrested with contraband valued at around ₹15 crore in the illicit international market," NCB wrote on X.
In December 2025, the Guwahati zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network operating along the Myanmar–Manipur–Assam corridor after tracking its activities for several weeks, officials said.
Acting on sustained intelligence inputs, NCB officers monitored the movement of a heroin consignment that was being routed through dense forest areas of Manipur and later transported via the Barak River using small motorboats to bypass regular security checks.
On December 1, 2025, the NCB team intercepted a locally made motorboat on the Barak River near Silchar and apprehended two persons, identified as Jacob Hmar of Diger Fulertal in Lakhipur and Melodi Hmar of Tupidar Forest area in Cachar district.
During a thorough search of the boat, officials recovered 6.149 kg of high-grade heroin concealed beneath layers of bamboo and packed inside 530 soap cases.
The seized contraband was estimated to be worth approximately Rs 12.5 crore in the illicit drug market.