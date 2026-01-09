Two Drug Smugglers Arrested with 4.3 kg Heroin in Manipur

Imphal: Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested and a large consignment of heroin was seized during a joint operation by security forces and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on Thursday.
The arrested persons were identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamlal.
According to Manipur Police, the operation was carried out on January 7 in the area between Maukot village and Singngat. The joint team intercepted the suspects and recovered 4.3 kg of heroin powder, which was concealed in 320 soap cases.
"On 07.01.2026, during an operation in the area between Maukot Village and Singngat of Churachandpur District, a combined team of security forces and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested, 02 (two) drug smugglers: 1) Mr. Hangkhankap and 2) Mr. Khupjamlal," the police wrote on X.
Police also seized a four-wheeler Bolero bearing registration number MN01S-1618 and a two-wheeler Bajaj Avenger with registration number DL10-SH-3331 from their possession.
A case has been registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, which has taken over further investigation to trace the source of the contraband and identify possible links to larger drug networks.
The seizure marks another significant success in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the hill districts of the state.
On January 7, Manipur Police arrested an alleged arms smuggler, identified as Hungo Dickson alias Ason (40), a resident of Pungpun village in Kamjong district, from Kairang Makha Leikai, Lane No. III, under Heingang police station in Imphal East district.
One mobile phone was seized from his possession.
Additionally, security forces also apprehended Krishna Mohon Namasudra (55), a resident of Latingkhal Part-II in Jiribam district, from his residence and seized locally brewed DIC liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).
A total of 20 litres of DIC liquor and 44 bottles of IMFL, each of 180 ml of different brands, were recovered from his possession.