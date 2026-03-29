NDA Confident of Winning Over 90 Seats in Assam Polls: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the NDA will secure more than 90 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, as he began a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
“People in Assam are eager to see the NDA return to power for a third straight term, and we are confident of winning more than 90 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Shah said while speaking to reporters.
He kicked off his visit with a roadshow in Guwahati, drawing large crowds as part of the party’s outreach ahead of the elections. The roadshow began from Arya Vidyapeeth College field and passed through several key areas of the city before concluding near Nepali Mandir.
During his visit, Shah also attended a party meeting at the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.
Highlighting the NDA government’s performance, Shah said Assam has witnessed significant development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“In Assam, incidents of extremism, bomb blasts and firing have come to a halt. Healthcare infrastructure is expanding, and the state is emerging as a hub for health and education in the Northeast,” he added.
With the Election Commission announcing April 9 as the polling date, political parties have intensified their campaign activities across the state.