NDA set for hattrick in Assam

Guwahati: NDA in Assam is on its way for a hattrick to form the government, with trends showing a clear decisive mandate for the ruling party BJP.

BJP on its own is leading in 79 seats, along with-it allies is leading in 96 seats. The magic figure was 64 to form the government.

In Dhemaji constituency, BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu is leading strongly, securing 83,649 votes, while his nearest rival Sailen Sonowal has received 51,420 votes, giving Pegu a lead of 32,229 votes. The counting trends indicate a comfortable position for Pegu as rounds progress.

In Jorhat constituency, BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami is also leading against Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi. Goswami has polled 59,755 votes, while Gogoi has secured 40,030 votes, resulting in a lead of 19,725 votes in favour of the BJP candidate.

Jorhat remains one of the most high-profile constituencies in Assam politics, often witnessing closely watched contests between major parties. This time too, the constituency has drawn significant attention due to the presence of senior leaders on both sides.

Across Assam, counting is being conducted under strict security arrangements. Early trends suggest the BJP-led alliance maintaining an edge in several constituencies, particularly in upper Assam regions where organizational strength and local factors appear to be playing a key role.

As counting continues, the picture is expected to become clearer with more rounds being updated throughout the day.