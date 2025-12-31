Nearly 10,000 Displaced People Resettled in Manipur: Chief Secretary

Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Tuesday said nearly 10,000 people displaced due to ethnic violence in the state since May 2023 have been resettled.
He said the state government has started phased resettlement of internally displaced persons under the Rs 573 crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package announced by the Centre in the 2025–26 Manipur Budget.
Goel said the government remains committed to protecting the welfare and dignity of displaced families who have faced hardship due to the law and order situation in certain districts.
"Till date, about 10,000 IDPs from more than 2,200 households have been resettled and around 4,000 houses are at different stages of construction for resettlement,” Goel in a statement.
He further said that since November 2024 there has been a reduction in incidents of violence, which has allowed the government, along with security agencies and the displaced people, to begin a phased resettlement process.
With support from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government is continuing to provide basic facilities in relief camps.
"Additional support is being given for healthcare, education and livelihood through rural employment guarantee schemes and self-help group initiatives," he added.
The Chief Secretary also said a State Level Committee headed by him has been formed to monitor and coordinate activities related to rehabilitation and resettlement across the state.
He added that the state government, along with the state police, Central Armed Police Force, Assam Rifles and the Army, is setting up security posts in villages to ensure the safe return of families.
"Safety of returning families remains the priority and resettlement should not be rushed without proper security and confidence-building measures," he stated.
The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities had killed at least 260 people and left thousands homeless. The state has been under President’s Rule since February this year.