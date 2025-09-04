NEC Allocates ₹12.18 Crore for Development Projects Across Northeast

Imphal: The Ministry of the North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned ₹12.18 crore for a wide range of development projects across the Northeastern states, with a focus on strengthening agriculture, animal husbandry, education, skill development, and livelihood generation.

According to NEC, the allocations are aimed at sustainable growth and capacity building in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur.