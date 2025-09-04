NEC Allocates ₹12.18 Crore for Development Projects Across Northeast

Imphal: The Ministry of the North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned ₹12.18 crore for a wide range of development projects across the Northeastern states, with a focus on strengthening agriculture, animal husbandry, education, skill development, and livelihood generation.
According to NEC, the allocations are aimed at sustainable growth and capacity building in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur.
Key allocations include:
• ₹2.33 crore for establishing Scientific Smoked Meat Production Units.
• ₹2.93 crore for Phase-III of Scientific Pig Breeding Units.
• ₹1.24 crore for a Multi-Agriculture Project promoting fishery and piggery in Manipur and Meghalaya.
• ₹54.18 lakh for setting up a piggery value chain in Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.
• ₹50.42 lakh for an avocado orchard project.
• ₹2.07 crore for the constitution of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) as a nodal institute.
• ₹8.55 lakh for NEC Merit Scholarships.
• ₹1.08 crore and ₹1.10 crore for multi-agriculture allied and piggery promotion projects in Manipur and Nagaland.
In addition, NEC has earmarked funds for knowledge-sharing and awareness programmes, including:
• ₹8 lakh for a national conference on ethical journalism titled Empowering Voice in North East India.
• ₹10 lakh for a Workshop on Financial Inclusion in Mizoram (Phase-II).
• ₹9.95 lakh for the Government Achievement Expo 2025.
An NEC official stated that these initiatives are part of the council’s broader strategy to promote sustainable development, enhance skill development, and strengthen livelihoods across the Northeastern states.