Neena Gupta Wins Hearts with Humorous Instagram Post

Guwahati: The Veteran actor Neena Gupta has once again brought back smile on fans with her trademark wit and candid personality through a light-hearted post on social medxia platform Instagram. Today actor shared a photograph of herself wearing an outfit designed by her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

While the stylish ensemble caught the attention of fans, it was Neena's humorous caption that quickly went viral. Describing the outfit as “effective”, she jokingly admitted that she had actually wanted to call it “sexy” but decided against it, saying people would ask, “Iss buddhi ko kya hua?” (What has happened to this old woman?).

In her post, Neena wrote that she had worn Masaba’s creation several times and that it looked fresh every time. Her candid remark drew laughter and admiration from fans, who praised her confidence and sense of humour.

Meanwhile, Neena recently attended Masaba Gupta’s fashion show in Delhi, where the designer unveiled her first-ever bridal couture collection, 'Chardi Kala'. The collection blends Masaba’s signature bold prints and unconventional style with bridal fashion, drawing inspiration from India’s cultural heritage and the tropical beauty of Antigua and the Caribbean, while seamlessly transitioning into resort bridal wear.