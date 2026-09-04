Nemcare Doctor: Prayas Singhal Case Takes New Turn as Nilanjana Bhowal Makes Allegations

Guwahati: Nilanjana Bhowal has spoken publicly for the first time about her relationship with Nemcare Hospital doctor Prayas Singhal, making a series of allegations concerning their relationship, breakup, threats and other issues.

As per Nilanjana, the audio clips circulated online are one-sided and do not present the complete context. She alleged that Singhal had similarly manipulated several women and would distance himself from them when he faced problems in the relationships.

Nilanjana said she met Singhal on 6th July , 2025, and claimed that he knew from the beginning that she was married, as she had visited the hospital in connection with her husband’s treatment. She said Singhal initiated their first conversation and later provided her with emotional and mental support after learning about problems in her marriage.

She claimed that after her husband learnt about their friendship, he went to the hospital to meet Singhal.

Nilanjana further alleged that Singhal had told her that a senior medical council had accused him of unethical conduct involving an affair with a patient’s wife and that his licence could be cancelled. She also alleged that he had consumed illegal drugs.

Nilanjana said she was emotionally distressed following their breakup and acknowledged making threatening remarks. She, however, denied the allegations made against her.