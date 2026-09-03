Nemcare Doctor: Family Alleges Dr Prayas Singhal Was Murdered

Guwahati: A new twist has emerged in the case of Dr Prayas Singhal, a practising doctor at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati, who was found dead on the hospital premises on 2nd September . His father has alleged that his son was murdered, raising questions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

As per Singal’s father, Dr Singhal had befriended a woman, identified as Nilanjana Bhowal, around June-July 2025. He later learnt that she was married and reportedly wanted to end the relationship. The family alleges that the woman and her husband subsequently subjected Dr Singhal to mental harassment.

The father claimed that the woman allegedly called his son 50-60 times a day, threatened him of self-harm and visited the hospital on various pretexts to meet him. He further alleged that even Nilajana’s husband had visited the hospital several times and threatened Dr Singhal. The family also claimed that the woman sent him a WhatsApp image of a man holding a gun and allegedly threatened to kill him in the similar way.

The father said that after another alleged threat on 18th August , the family approached Bhangagarh Police Station on 19th August , which was Dr Prayas Singhal’s birthday. They also filed an FIR against the couple and informed the officer-in-charge, Saroj Doley.

On 2nd September , Dr Singhal reportedly went to his room at around 3.30 am after attending to a patient and was later found unresponsive in the hospital premises itself.