NEP is about choice, not compulsion: Assam Education Minister

Silchar: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said the National Education Policy (NEP) is based on choice and flexibility rather than compulsion.
He said this while delivering the keynote address at the first Rabijit Choudhury Memorial Lecture at Gurucharan University.
Speaking on the theme “Three Language Policy of NEP: Is It the Way Forward?”, Pegu said the policy encourages freedom in learning and respects regional and mother languages.
“The essence of the NEP lies in choice. It allows students to choose languages and disciplines based on their interest and aptitude. There is no compulsion and no language is being imposed on anyone,” he said, dismissing concerns over forced adoption of any particular language.
The minister also flagged emerging challenges for journalism in the age of Artificial Intelligence, warning that AI-generated fake images, videos and reports could erode public trust.
He further urged journalists to stay vigilant, verify information and ensure that truth remains central to the profession.
"Your role is not merely to break news quickly, but to verify facts and act as filters of truth, observing that honest and ethical reporting is the backbone of a healthy and informed society," a official statement quoted him as saying.
Later, paying tribute to late Rabijit Choudhury, Pegu described him as a committed journalist and public thinker who stood for social justice and gave voice to marginalised communities.
He said Choudhury’s ideals should continue to inspire students, journalists and academics.
The programme was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Niranjan Roy, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, senior academicians, students and members of the media fraternity.