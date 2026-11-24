Guwahati: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal's Koshi Province at around 7:02 am IST on 24th November, triggering tremors across Assam, including Guwahati, as well as parts of West Bengal, Bihar and neighbouring regions.

The earthquake struck near Lelep in Nepal's Koshi Province at approximately 7:02 am IST on Tuesday.

The India's National Centre for Seismology provided the earthquake's geographical coordinates as 27.855° N latitude and 87.909° E longitude. The agency also reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres.

The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.3. However, Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported a magnitude of 5.6, resulting in different magnitude readings from the agencies.

The earthquake triggered tremors across several parts of northeastern and eastern India, including Assam. Guwahati was among the locations where tremors were reported following the earthquake in Nepal.

Parts of West Bengal and Bihar also experienced tremors, according to the initial reports. Meghalaya and other neighbouring regions were also included among the affected areas.

The reports indicated that the earthquake's effects were felt beyond Nepal, with residents across parts of eastern and northeastern India experiencing the shaking.

A separate earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was recorded in Assam's Karbi Anglong district earlier on Tuesday. As per reports, the Karbi Anglong earthquake occurred at 3:39 am, several hours before the magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal's Koshi Province.

The two earthquakes were separate recorded events, with different magnitudes, locations and timings.

No casualties or property damage had been reported at the time the initial information was compiled.