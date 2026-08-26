Nepal Flash Floods Kills Eight and 384 Travellers Reported Missing

Guwahati: Today, at least eight people have died and 384 travellers, including 105 Indian nationals, have reportedly gone missing after a massive flash flood swept through parts of northern Nepal. The flooding in the Bhote Koshi River affected several villages and markets in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts, causing extensive damage to roads, power infrastructure and hydropower facilities. Floodwaters reportedly originated from the Tibetan side of the border.

Nepal’s Central Police spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General Abinarayan Kafle, said eight bodies had been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading districts so far.

As per the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 people, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens, remain missing from the affected areas. Among the foreign nationals, 105 are Indian citizens.

The Nepal Electricity Authority said six major hydropower and transmission facilities, including Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A and Trishuli 3B Hub, were damaged in the floods, disrupting electricity generation and supply.

Several highways have also been closed due to the flooding.

The Nepal Police and Nepal Army have been deployed to rescue stranded people and conduct relief operations. Rescue team and Government are continuing to assess the extent of the damage and search for those reported missing.