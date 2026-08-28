Nepal Issues Alert After Lake Burst Reported in Tibetan Territory

Guwahati: The Nepal Police have issued an alert after receiving information that a dammed lake on the Tibetan side of the border has burst again, prompting authorities to urge people of Nepal and rescue personnel to move to safer locations.

Today, in the issued notice ,the Nepal Police called on security personnel, rescue workers involved in relief operations and members of the public to remain on high alert and immediately relocate to safe areas. People were also urged to inform others about the potential danger.

Rasuwa Chief District Officer (CDO) Narendra Pariyar confirmed that the information regarding the lake burst had been received from the Chinese side. Authorities had already confirmed that they had already issued a circular asking people living along riverbanks to remain vigilant and move to safety.

As per the information received, a large lake formed near the confluence of the Chochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in China has burst. The two rivers are understood to be upper tributaries of the Trishuli River system.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns over possible downstream flooding and have urged the public to remain alert to further developments.