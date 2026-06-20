Netflix Teams Up with Samay Raina for ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2

Guwahati: Streaming platform Netflix announced on 19th June a new creative partnership with comedian and content creator Samay Raina, which includes the second season of his popular show “India’s Got Latent” and an all-new stand-up comedy special.

Season two of India’s Got Latent premieres on 20th June and will be steam on Netflix and YouTube in what the streamer describes as a first-of-its-kind release strategy. New episodes will be released every two weeks, Netflix said in a statement.

The announcement follows days of online speculation sparked by cryptic social media posts from both Netflix and Samay Raina.

In a promotional video for the new season, Raina joked that everything would remain “same to same”, with the only difference being that Netflix viewers would not see advertisements or have access to a comments section.

As per Netflix, Raina’s upcoming stand-up comedy special, which is currently in development, will be exclusive to the platform. The special is expected to showcase his trademark observational humour, storytelling and candid take on everyday life.

Further details about the comedy special are expected to be announced at a later date.