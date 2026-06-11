Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan to host ‘Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ on Netflix

Guwahati: Netflix is expanding its reality entertainment slate with the launch of “Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa”, a new captive reality series hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The streaming platform unveiled the first teaser of the show on Thursday, offering viewers a glimpse into its high-pressure format and the unique roles the two hosts will play as “Jailers”.

Set to premiere on 27th June, the six-week series will feature 14 celebrity contestants, referred to as “inmates”, who will be confined in a controlled environment with no access to the outside world. Throughout the competition, participants will be required to complete challenging tasks, endure punishments, form strategic alliances and make difficult decisions in a bid to remain in the game.

The teaser opens with a light-hearted exchange between Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh inside a prison-themed setting. As Farah questions being placed behind bars, Riteish responds that anyone can be put on trial regardless of their status. The interaction sets the tone for a show centred on accountability, personal revelations and intense competition.

According to the makers, contestants will be pushed to reveal their true selves beyond their public personas, with honesty and authenticity playing a key role in their survival. The hosts repeatedly emphasise that the only way to succeed in the lock-up is by “owning your truth”.

Speaking about the series, Farah Khan revealed that Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa offers a raw and unfiltered look at celebrities under real pressure. She added that her contrasting style with Riteish Deshmukh would bring an extra layer of entertainment and unpredictability to the show.

With drama, strategy and personal confessions at its core, the series promises to deliver a compelling new reality television experience for audiences.