New Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as Successor

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India has formally recommended the name of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor and the next Chief Justice of India. After the formal approval, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take responsibility as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

After the central government had written to the current Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, last week regarding his recommendations for the next Chief Justice as per the Memorandum of Procedure, he nominated Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. DY Chandrachud is scheduled to retire from the position on November 8, 2024, after the completion of his term of 2 years of service in that position.

Once the central government gives its approval regarding the matter, Justice Sanjiv Khanna is expected to take charge as the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will have a tenure of six months in hand which concludes on May 13, 2025, with his retirement.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983 and began his legal career at the Tis Hazari district courts before advancing to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. In 2005, he was elevated to the position of additional judge at the Delhi High Court, and on January 18, 2019, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court of India.