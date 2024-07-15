New Delhi: CLAT 2025 Registration from Today, Check Eligibility and Steps to Apply CLAT 2025

Eligible candidates can apply for the test upto October 15 at consortium of nlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025 today, July 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the test up to October 15 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 registration begins today

CLAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 1, from 2 to 4 pm (till 4:40 pm for PwD candidates).