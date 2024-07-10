Meghalaya: National Law University celebrates its first foundation day

SHILLONG: The National Law University Meghalaya celebrated its first foundation day on 8th July 2024 at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, National Law University Meghalaya, Mayurbhanj Complex, Nongthymmai, Shillong. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Law and Justice graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the occasion via video conferencing, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal extended warm congratulations to National Law University Meghalaya on this auspicious occasion and underscored the importance of legal reforms in India. He emphasized the pivotal role of institutions like NLU Meghalaya in shaping the future of legal education and access to justice across the nation.

Speaking on, ‘Empowering Legal Education and Access to Justice: The role of NLU Meghalaya’, Law Minister Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the significance of this day as a transformative era in legal education within the state. She emphasized that legal education goes beyond understanding the law, advocating for a multidisciplinary approach that equips students to comprehend the societal impacts of legal principles. The minister expressed her vision for NLU Meghalaya to nurture not only outstanding legal professionals but also compassionate citizens and visionary leaders.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Chancellor, NLU Meg and Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya emphasized on the future of education, particularly in a post-COVID era dominated by technological advancements. He stressed the importance of digital literacy and the integration of technology, artificial intelligence and personalized learning in preparing students for future challenges. Justice Vaidyanathan reassured the audience that while AI may aid in legal processes, it cannot replace human intellect in delivering justice. He affirmed NLU Meghalaya's commitment to evolving educational needs and ensuring students are equipped to excel nationally and globally.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary, Shri D.P. Wahlang also congratulated the university on reaching this significant milestone, underscoring NLU Meghalaya's role as a pivotal state institution. Other notable dignitaries present on the occasion included Prof P. S. Shukla, Vice Chancellor NEHU, Judges of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice H. S. Thangkhiew, Justice W. Diengdoh, Justice B. Bhattacharjee and others, stated the press release.

Also read: Meghalaya: KHADC Delimitation Committee to Submit Report by Late June (sentinelassam.com)