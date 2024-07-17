New Delhi: Interim budget estimate food and fertilizer subsidies 8%, 11% increase says Union Budget 2024

New Delhi: The real estate sector serves as both a major catalyst for economic growth and a vital provider of employment in India. As we look towards the Union Budget 2024-25, there is an urgent need for the sector to be granted industry status, which would facilitate access to lower-cost financing and tax benefits. High taxes on essential materials such as cement and steel, particularly the 28% GST on cement, are inflating project costs and must be addressed to sustain growth says Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister said that implementing a single-window clearance system would significantly streamline approval processes, accelerating project timelines and reducing costs. Additionally, enhancing tax benefits for homebuyers by raising the deduction limit for home loan interest payments and providing income tax relief on second homes would spur demand and make homeownership more attainable. The sector's growth is vital not just for economic metrics but for improving the livelihoods of millions, particularly casual laborers.