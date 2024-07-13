New Delhi: Anshuman Gaekwad is undergoing cancer treatment for the past year at Kings College Hospital. India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) to lend financial suppport for his teammate. Kapil revealed that his former teammates such as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri and Kirti Azad are doing their best to generate funds for Gaikwad's treatment.

He positively encourages BCCI for financial aid financial to help Gaekwad

"It is a sad and very depressing for the pain that I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer with poistivity he said that the Board will take care of him. No one is under compulsion to help Anshu but if anyone can must will from his heart. He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery," Kapil Dev told sources

The legendary all-rounder, however, rued the lack of a system where former players are assisted in cases like Anshuman's. Kapil also insisted that he is ready to give up his pension if the situation doesn't improve.