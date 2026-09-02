New Details Emerge on Dr Prayash Singhal's Suspected Suicide

Guwahati: Today, Dr Prayash Singhal, an ICU physician at Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati was allegedly found dead on the hospital premises in a suspected case of suicide. As per information , the incident took place inside the ICU of the hospital’s new building on the second floor, where Dr Singhal was posted. He had reportedly been working at Nemcare Hospital for around eight years and was on duty from 8 pm on Tuesday.

Dr Singhal was scheduled to have his weekly day off on Wednesday. However, he was allegedly found after consuming a large quantity of unidentified tablets and was subsequently declared dead.

The doctor was a resident of Sonapur. Sources claimed that he had gone through a divorce few years ago and had reportedly been experiencing mental distress in recent times. Police reached the hospital after being informed about the incident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

While sources have suggested that Dr Singhal may have been experiencing depression or other mental health difficulties, the exact circumstances and motive behind his alleged suicide have not yet been officially established.