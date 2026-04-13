New gecko species discovered near Raimona National Park, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday highlighted the discovery of a new gecko species in the state and described it as a significant addition to Assam’s rich biodiversity.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the species, named Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis, was found near Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district and has been named after the park.
Calling it a “remarkable discovery”, Sarma said the finding underlines the ecological significance of Assam’s forested landscapes and their diverse wildlife.
He also reiterated the government’s commitment to conserving natural habitats and promoting scientific research in the state.
“We will continue to protect these habitats and support scientific research, ensuring Assam’s natural heritage is preserved and better understood for generations to come,” the Chief Minister added.