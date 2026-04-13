Rs 16 Crore Yaba Tablets Seized in Tripura, One Held

Agartala: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, security forces seized Yaba tablets worth around Rs 16 crore and arrested one person in Tripura’s Khowai district, Assam Rifles said on Saturday.
The joint operation was carried out on April 11 at Teliamura by the Assam Rifles in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
During the operation, a Mahindra pick-up vehicle was intercepted, leading to the recovery of nearly 2 lakh Yaba tablets. One person identified as Raju Deb (44), a resident of West Tripura, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.
"A Mahindra pick-up vehicle was intercepted, leading to the recovery of approximately 2 lakh Yaba tablets valued at around ₹16 crore and apprehended one individual, identified as Raju Deb (44) from West Tripura," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
Assam Rifles said the accused, along with the seized narcotics and vehicle, has been handed over to the DRI for further investigation.
The operations against drug trafficking networks in the region will continue as part of intensified anti-narcotics efforts.