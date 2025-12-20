New LGBI Airport Terminal to Boost Northeast Connectivity: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) will improve connectivity and give a boost to business and tourism in Assam and the entire Northeast.
In a post on X, he said, “The new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism across Assam and entire Northeast.”
Modi inaugurated the renovated terminal after arriving in Guwahati. The terminal is seen as an important project to make Guwahati a bigger aviation hub and connect the region with Southeast Asia.
He was welcomed with cultural performances by local communities, showing Assam’s traditions and diversity.
The Prime Minister also unveiled a 28-foot statue of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, sculpted by the son of Ram Sutar.
The event was attended by Assam Governor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Ram Mohan Naidu, industrialist Gautam Adani, and other dignitaries.