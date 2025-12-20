Centre Orders IndiGo to Speed Up Compensation Amid Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: The Central Government ordered IndiGo Airlines to expedite relief measures to the affected airline customers due to a massive cancellation of flights. This comes as a result of rising complaints regarding flight cancellations and flight delays.

The directive was released by Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha in a high-level review meeting, where it was stressed that the agreed compensation should be administered to the affected passengers immediately, thereby leaving none of the eligible passengers behind. The government has also entrusted the monitoring of the compensation process to the DGCA. The process can be monitored through the Air Sevaa Grievance Redressal Portal.

Under the relief package, travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 will start being distributed from December 26 for the badly hit air commuters on the peak disruption days of Dec 3, 4, and 5, when thousands of passengers were left stranded at airport terminals for several hours. This will, in addition to the mandatory compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 as per existing government aviation guidelines.

The government's directive also states that the compensation payments must begin within a week for passengers who had booked their tickets directly through IndiGo's official website, with IndiGo required to extract relevant information from Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents in order to compensate those who had booked their tickets through third-party ticketing websites.