New Springer Volume Charts Roadmap for Circular Economy Design, Highlighting Modularity, Repairability and Recyclability

A significant contribution to the growing discourse on sustainability and the circular economy has been made with the publication of the edited book, Designing for a Circular Future: Innovations in Modularity, Repairability and Recyclability, by prestigious Springer Nature Switzerland AG. The book provides a comprehensive roadmap for researchers, academicians, industry professionals, policymakers, and students seeking innovative approaches to sustainable product development. The book has been edited through multi-country and institutional collaboration led by Moharana Choudhury from Environmental Research and Management Division, Voice of Environment, Guwahati, Assam, India, Sushobhan Majumdar, Department of Geography, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Smriti Mahavidyalaya, Bankura, India and Alexandros Stefanakis, School of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Technical University of Crete, Chania, Greece.

The publication examines how the principles of modularity, repairability, and recyclability are transforming the design and manufacturing landscape. It emphasises the transition from the conventional "take-make-dispose" model to a circular economy that prioritises resource conservation, waste reduction, product longevity, and material recovery. Through interdisciplinary perspectives and practical examples, the volume demonstrates how sustainable design can support environmental protection while fostering economic resilience and technological innovation.

Featuring contributions from experts across diverse disciplines, the book presents contemporary research, real-world case studies, emerging technologies, and best practices that illustrate how products can be designed for extended lifecycles, easier maintenance, component replacement, and efficient recycling. These approaches not only reduce environmental impacts but also create opportunities for resource efficiency and sustainable industrial development.

The opening chapters introduce readers to the foundational concepts of the circular economy and explain the urgent need to redesign products that minimise waste and maximise resource utilisation. Subsequent chapters explore innovative strategies for integrating circular design principles into product development, offering valuable insights for advancing eco-innovation across multiple sectors. In this book volume, experts and authors from around the world have contributed, and the chapters are peer-reviewed by world-class subject-matter experts in this domain, making this volume unique and of high quality.

As governments, industries, and communities worldwide intensify efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the book arrives at a timely moment. It serves as an important academic and practical resource for promoting regenerative production systems and encouraging collaborative solutions for a greener, more resource-efficient future.

The publication is expected to benefit universities, research institutions, policymakers, environmental practitioners, and manufacturing industries by providing actionable knowledge for designing products that contribute to a resilient and sustainable circular economy.

Link- https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-032-24891-6