Guwahati: Traffic Police Officer Allegedly Dragged by Bus in Jalukbari

Guwahati: Today, a routine traffic check in Jalukbari, Guwahati turned chaotic after a bus driver allegedly refused to stop and drove forward, reportedly dragging an on-duty traffic police officer in the process.

As per preliminary reports, the incident occurred after the driver allegedly ignored repeated signals from the traffic police to halt the vehicle during a routine inspection. Instead of complying, the driver is said to have continued moving, resulting in a dangerous confrontation on the road.

Traffic police sources said the bus allegedly attempted to force its way through the checkpoint, during which the traffic police officer was reportedly dragged for a short distance. The incident sparked panic in the area and raised fresh concerns over the safety of traffic officer while performing their duties.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be officially confirmed. Police are investigating the matter to confirm the sequence of events and determine the appropriate legal action against those involved.

Further details are awaited.