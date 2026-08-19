NF Railway Cancels, Reschedules Trains in Lumding-Badarpur Section

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has announced further changes to train services amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section.

The changes follow the settlement of railway tracks on Line 1 and Line 2, with restoration work continuing in the affected section.

As per the NF Railway, four trains have been cancelled. Train No. 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra Express) and Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar Express), scheduled to depart on August 19, have been cancelled. Their return services, Train Nos. 15618 (Dullabcherra–Guwahati) and 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati), scheduled for August 20, have also been cancelled.

Several other trains have been rescheduled. Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala Express) will depart Narangi at 10.30 pm, while Train No. 15649 (Agartala–Narangi Express) will depart Agartala at 11.30 pm on August 19.

Train No. 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang Express) will depart at 11.30 pm, while Train No. 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati Express) will leave Sairang at 9.30 pm.

Train Nos. 15611, 15612 and 15646 have also been rescheduled.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train schedules before travelling.