55 Kg Marijuana Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: Today, three persons were arrested after the Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRP) allegedly seized 55 kg of cannabis during a checking operation at Guwahati Railway Station . According to the initial report, a GRP team was conducting checks at the railway station when it allegedly found the suspected cannabis in the possession of the three accused. The three accused were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The latest operation comes amid intensified efforts by Assam Police and other enforcement agencies to curb the illegal transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the state.

Police have stepped up checking and surveillance at railway stations, highways and other key transit points to prevent the movement of drugs. Guwahati, a major transport hub connecting Assam and the wider Northeast with other parts of the country, has remained a key focus of such operations.

Police have launched a further investigation to establish the source of the seized cannabis and determine its intended destination. Police are also examining whether other people may be involved in the suspected drug supply network.

Further details are awaited.