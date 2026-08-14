NFR Announces Train Cancellations, Rescheduling Amid Restoration Work in Lumding-Badarpur Section

Guwahati: Train services along the Lumding-Badarpur hill section have been affected as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues restoration work near New Harangajao Station.

Railway tracks on Line-1 and Line-2 at the affected location have suffered settlement. Train movement is currently being handled through Line-3, with additional safety measures in place until the restoration work is completed.

As part of the latest operational changes, NFR has cancelled Train No. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express, which was scheduled to leave on August 14. Its return service, Train No. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express, scheduled for August 15, has also been cancelled.

The railway has also revised the departure timings of several trains operating through the section.

Train No. 15650 Narangi-Agartala Express will now leave Narangi at 10:30 PM on August 14, while Train No. 15649 Agartala-Narangi Express will depart Agartala at 11:30 PM.

For the Guwahati-Sairang route, Train No. 15609 will depart Guwahati at 11:30 PM on August 14, while Train No. 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express will leave Sairang at 9:30 PM.

On the Rangiya-Silchar route, Train No. 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express will depart Rangiya at 11:30 PM on August 14. Its return service, Train No. 15612 Silchar-Rangiya Express, will leave Silchar at 5:00 AM on August 15.

NFR has also rescheduled Train No. 20507 Anand Vihar Terminal-Sairang Express, which will now depart Sairang at 9:10 PM.

Meanwhile, Train No. 20502 Anand Vihar Terminal-Agartala Tejas Express, which commenced its journey on August 12, will be regulated at suitable points along the route, the railway said.

The latest changes have been introduced to allow restoration activities to continue safely while maintaining train movement through the affected hill section.

NFR has urged passengers to check the revised schedules before travelling, particularly those using trains passing through the Lumding-Badarpur route, as timings and operations may remain subject to further changes depending on the progress of restoration work.