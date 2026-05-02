NFR Signs MoU with IIT Guwahati for Advanced Onboard Railway Safety Monitoring System

The Northeast Frontier Railway has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to develop a new advanced system to improve railway safety and monitoring.

The project will create a plug-and-play system that can be easily fitted on trains without making major changes. This system will be installed on locomotives and coaches across the railway network.

It will use special sensors called Inertial Measurement Units along with GPS technology to continuously check train movement and track conditions. This will help detect any problems or irregularities on railway tracks in real time.

The system will also use smart cameras that can quickly identify unusual track conditions. These cameras will help monitor the tracks while the train is running and send instant alerts if any issue is found.

With this technology, railway maintenance will become more advanced. Instead of only checking tracks manually, the system will help predict problems in advance. This will reduce the chances of accidents and breakdowns.

The goal is to improve safety, reduce delays, and make train operations more reliable. It will also help railway officials respond faster to any danger or fault on the tracks.

The project will use the research expertise of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to develop a cost-effective and scalable solution. It supports the digital development goals of the Indian Railways.

The partnership with Northeast Frontier Railway is an important step towards modern railway systems in India. It will help make train travel safer, smarter, and more efficient using new technology.