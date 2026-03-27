NGT Issues Notice to Assam Govt Over Alleged Illegal Groundwater Boring in Guwahati

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Assam government and several state agencies over alleged illegal groundwater extraction in parts of Guwahati.
Asper reports, the Eastern Zone Bench of the tribunal admitted a petition raising concerns over unauthorised groundwater boring in the Barshapara area.
The application was filed by Milan Kanti Das and others, citing environmental risks linked to excessive groundwater use.
The Bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Merriber Ishwar Singh, on Monday directed all respondents to file their replies within four weeks. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on May 8.
Those named in the case include the Assam government, represented by the Special Chief Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), the Executive Engineer (PHED), the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), and the Water Supply Management Committee of Barshapara No. 1.
During the hearing, the petitioners said information obtained under the Right to Information Act from the CGWB showed that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) had been issued for groundwater extraction in the area.
The plea alleged that the Barshapara No. 1 Water Supply Scheme Management Committee has been running multiple borewells without authorisation. It further claimed that groundwater is being supplied commercially instead of being used only for drinking purposes, and that no effective regulatory action has been taken so far.
Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal observed that the matter involves a substantial environmental issue and admitted the case for further hearing.