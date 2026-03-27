Tripura CM Thanks PM Modi for Excise Duty Cut, Calls It People-Friendly Move

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duty on fuel, calling it a people-friendly step amid global economic uncertainty.
In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said the decision to cut excise duty by Rs 10 would bring relief to common citizens, particularly at a time of ongoing global and economic challenges.
“Amid the ongoing economic and global turmoil, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has demonstrated exceptional leadership by taking a bold and sensitive decision,” he said.
He said that the move would ease the financial burden on households and transporters, benefiting millions across the country.
Highlighting the impact on the region, Saha said, “On behalf of the proud people of Tripura and the Northeast, I extend our deepest gratitude for this people-friendly initiative.”
He further stated that the Prime Minister continues to prioritise the welfare of citizens through such measures.