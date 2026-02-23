NH-27 bridge under construction collapses in Dima Hasao, one injured

Dima Hasao: An under-construction bridge on National Highway 27 collapsed on Sunday at Dolai Chunga under Harangajao police station, raising fresh concerns about infrastructure safety in Assam’s hill districts.
As per reports, one worker sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The bridge formed part of the Nrimbanglo–Harangajao stretch of NH-27, an important connectivity corridor in the region. The project was being executed by DRA, and the structure was still under construction when the mishap occurred.
Initial reports indicate that a section of the bridge suddenly gave way, bringing down concrete slabs and other construction materials.
A worker present at the site suffered minor injuries and received local medical treatment. No fatalities were reported.
Upon receiving the information, personnel from the district administration and police rushed to the spot soon after the collapse.
A preliminary assessment has been initiated to determine the cause of the structural failure.
The Nrimbanglo–Harangajao stretch is considered strategically vital for Dima Hasao, a district that has historically faced connectivity constraints due to its challenging terrain. The highway upgrade is part of wider efforts to strengthen road infrastructure in Assam’s hill areas and improve transport links.
A detailed probe is underway, and further information is awaited from the authorities.