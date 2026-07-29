NHRC Issues Notice to Assam Government After Four Workers Die in Cachar Factory Explosion

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Assam government over the factory explosion in Cachar district that killed four workers and seriously injured two others.

The accident took place on July 26 at a metal processing unit, where molten metal reportedly burst out during operations and fell on workers, leading to four deaths and leaving two people with critical injuries.

Taking note of media reports, the NHRC issued notices to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Cachar Superintendent of Police. The Commission has directed them to submit a report within two weeks.

The report should include the current medical condition of the injured workers, details of the investigation, and information on the compensation given to the families of the deceased and those who were injured.

The Commission said the incident, if confirmed, points to possible negligence in ensuring workers' safety and could amount to a violation of their human rights.

Reports said more than 100 workers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. Family members of the victims and residents have claimed that similar accidents had happened at the factory earlier, raising concerns over repeated safety lapses.