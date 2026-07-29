PM Modi to Launch 100-Week Nationwide Anti-Drug Campaign on August 2

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' on August 2, marking the beginning of a 100-week nationwide campaign to fight substance abuse.

The campaign will be led by the MY Bharat Platform, an online youth leadership and social engagement platform that encourages young people to take part in nation-building activities.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative aims to build a drug-free India by spreading awareness, encouraging community participation and involving young people in anti-drug activities across the country.

The campaign is expected to see participation from MY Bharat volunteers, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities and more than 125 spiritual organisations, making it one of the country's biggest youth-led movements against substance abuse.

Every Sunday for the next 100 weeks, youth-led programmes will be organised across India to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community involvement. These activities will include sports competitions, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, art contests and street plays to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

The ministry said the campaign aims to encourage positive social values and inspire young people to contribute to building a healthier and drug-free society.

To recognise outstanding efforts, volunteers and organisations making significant contributions to the campaign will be honoured at the 50th, 75th and 100th week milestones.