NIA to probe death of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh: Manipur Governor

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has said that the death case of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
In a statement shared on social media, the Governor said he conveyed the decision to the bereaved family to ensure a thorough and impartial probe.
“The case is being handed over to the National Investigation Agency for a thorough and impartial investigation,” he said, while expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life.
He also said that intensive combing operations have been underway since last night, with coordinated efforts by State and Central forces to trace and apprehend those responsible for the incident.
The development comes after a Joint Action Committee led by Member of Parliament Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, along with MLAs Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh and Kangujam Ranjit Singh, on January 22, called on Manipur Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking appropriate action in connection with the death of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh.
Fresh tension gripped Manipur’s Imphal valley on Thursday after police recovered the body of a 38-year-old man, a day after he and his wife were abducted from Churachandpur district, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh of the Meitei community. He was married to Chingnu Haokip, who belongs to the Kuki tribal community. Police said Singh had adopted the tribal name Ginminthang after the marriage.
According to officials, the couple was kidnapped on Wednesday by suspected United Kuki National Army (UKNA) militants and taken towards Natjang village under the Henglep police station area. Singh was allegedly killed while in captivity, while his wife was later released.
A senior police officer said a video of the killing has surfaced on social media, showing Singh pleading for his life before being shot at close range.
Family members told police that Singh had been working in Nepal and had returned home recently on leave.