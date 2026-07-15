Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Revisit Their First Messages, Share Early Romance Story

Guwahati: The Singer-actor Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas have taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane by revisiting the first direct messages they exchanged before they began dating, sharing the amusing story during a recent episode of the Hey Jonas podcast.

The couple, who married in December 2018, reflected on their early Twitter conversation as Nick's brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, read the messages aloud. Holding hands throughout the segment, Nick and Priyanka laughed and appeared visibly embarrassed as they listened to their first interaction.

Recalling how the conversation began, Kevin Jonas revealed that he had asked Nick whether he had watched Quantico, the hit ABC thriller series starring Priyanka. Although Nick admitted he had never seen the show, he said he decided to message her after spotting her on a billboard promoting the series.

Joe Jonas read out Nick's first message: "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?"

Kevin then read Priyanka's reply: "Hey... Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this." The exchange referred to their mutual friend, Graham Rogers, who had encouraged the two to connect.

Nick revealed that the conversation took place around a year and a half before the couple officially began dating in May 2018. Looking back, he described his opening message as "a sensible message".

The singer also shared that after moving their conversation to text messages, he asked Priyanka to verify her identity by sending him a photograph with a timestamp.

Laughing about the moment, Priyanka said, "I was like this guy is so suspicious of me already," before adding, "But I appreciated it too."

The couple, who are parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, have often spoken publicly about the early days of their relationship. During an earlier episode of the Hey Jonas podcast in June, Kevin Jonas also shared a humorous anecdote about their first date, joking that he had "wingmanned so hard" that he ended up being sick before returning to help the couple.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 following a whirlwind romance and have since become one of the entertainment industry's most celebrated couples. According to E! News, the pair continue to delight fans by sharing candid glimpses of their relationship and family life.