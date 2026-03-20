Night Curfew Extended in West Garo Hills Amid Ongoing Law and Order Concerns

Shillong: The district administration of West Garo Hills has decided to continue the night curfew across the district, extending restrictions that have been in force for more than a week.
In an order issued on March 19, Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal stated that the curfew will remain effective every day from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM until further notice.
The decision comes in view of persisting law and order concerns following recent incidents of violence and unrest reported from various parts of the district. After reviewing inputs from law enforcement agencies, the administration concluded that maintaining preventive measures is necessary to prevent any further escalation and to help restore normalcy.
As per the order, residents are not allowed to move outside their homes during curfew hours within the district limits.
Police personnel and magistrates have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions.
Authorities have also warned that any breach of the curfew will lead to legal action under relevant provisions.
The directive has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and will stay in effect until new instructions are released by the administration.